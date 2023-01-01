Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury restaurants
Shrewsbury restaurants that serve chicken satay

1ea290dd-9f3d-4b4e-93e6-a897ef9f8ecc image

 

Thai & I - Shrewsbury

274 South St, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$9.95
More about Thai & I - Shrewsbury
Banner pic

 

Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$8.00
Marinated strips of chicken on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
More about Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

