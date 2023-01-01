Cheeseburgers in Shrewsbury
Hearthly Burger
520 Broad St, Shrewsbury
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$8.25
Beef, American Cheesee, Brioche Bun, Choice of Ketchup or OG Sauce
|Cheeseburger
|$11.95
Hearthly Custom Beef Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, OG Sauce
|Kid's Cheeseburger w/ Kid's Fries
|$10.95
Beef, American Cheesee, Brioche Bun, Choice of Ketchup or OG Sauce and a Kid's Fries
Greens and Grains - Shrewsbury NJ
454 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury
|Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.50
Slow Roasted Smokey Eggplant Bacon On Top Of A Meatless Patty With A Slice Cheddar Cheez, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, And Special Sauce On A Toasted Bun. Make it a Combo For $4.95