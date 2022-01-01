Kale caesar salad in Silver Spring
Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring
Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring
918 Silver Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, Silver Spring
|Kale Romaine Caesar Salad
|$14.50
Crisp romaine, baby kale, focaccia croutons, shaved pecorino, cherry tomatoes, & house made caesar dressing
Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue
Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue
8235 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.50
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.