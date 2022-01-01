Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Samosa in
Silver Spring
/
Silver Spring
/
Samosa
Silver Spring restaurants that serve samosa
Lebanese Taverna
8535 Fenton Rd, SIlver Spring
No reviews yet
Chicken Samosa (2)
$5.00
More about Lebanese Taverna
GRILL • STEAKS
Hakuna Matata Grill
2405 Price Ave, Silver Springs
Avg 4.6
(496 reviews)
Samosas (2) BEEF
$6.50
Fried crispy pastry filled with seasoned beef
More about Hakuna Matata Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Spring
Carbonara
Snapper
Pies
Chicken Curry
Mussels
Clams
Calamari
French Fries
More near Silver Spring to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Bethesda
Avg 4.3
(162 restaurants)
Rockville
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Hyattsville
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
College Park
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Beltsville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Takoma Park
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston