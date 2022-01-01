Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican

834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Snapper Fish Taco$5.00
sweet cabbage, jalapeno tartar sauce, mango habanero salsa
Pork Carnitas Taco$5.00
K Beef Taco$4.00
Oaxaca cheese
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
Roux Cajun Eatery image

 

Roux Cajun Eatery

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catfish tacos$16.00
3 street tacos with fried catfish, a Cajun aioli, avocado crema, and cabbage and iceberg lettuce for a little crunch.
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Ta Que - Simsbury image

 

Ta Que - Simsbury

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO OF THE DAY$5.00
sausage & peppers taco, chili crema and scallions
More about Ta Que - Simsbury
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Table 570 Asian Fusion

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (460 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
pulled chicken taco$8.00
teriyaki beef taco$9.00
pulled pork taco$8.00
More about Table 570 Asian Fusion
Restaurant banner

 

Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen

731 Hopmeadow st, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eno Street Tacos$15.00
Choice of three: Crispy Shrimp, Short Rib, Ground beef, Pork or Chicken, with lettuce, sour cream, pico di gallo, smoked chipotle sauce, rice and beans
More about Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen

