Tacos in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve tacos
LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Blackened Snapper Fish Taco
|$5.00
sweet cabbage, jalapeno tartar sauce, mango habanero salsa
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$5.00
|K Beef Taco
|$4.00
Oaxaca cheese
Roux Cajun Eatery
10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Catfish tacos
|$16.00
3 street tacos with fried catfish, a Cajun aioli, avocado crema, and cabbage and iceberg lettuce for a little crunch.
Ta Que - Simsbury
77 West Street, Simsbury
|TACO OF THE DAY
|$5.00
sausage & peppers taco, chili crema and scallions
Table 570 Asian Fusion
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|pulled chicken taco
|$8.00
|teriyaki beef taco
|$9.00
|pulled pork taco
|$8.00