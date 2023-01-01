Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Smithtown

Go
Smithtown restaurants
Toast

Smithtown restaurants that serve noodle soup

Consumer pic

 

Wild Ginger

69 Smithtown Boulevard, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Special Ramen Noodle Soup$15.00
Egg,bamboo,bokchoy,in soybeans broth
Wonton Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Wild Ginger
Banner pic

 

Raan Thai

203 Terry Rd, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
L. Thai Noodle Soup$10.95
Pad thai noodles with bean sprouts, scallions, and cilantro in homemade soup broth with choice of meat
Glass Noodle Soup$5.95
Chicken broth with sliced chicken, napa cabbage, and clear noodles topped with garlic, scallions, and cilantro
Noodle Soup$13.95
More about Raan Thai

Map

Map

