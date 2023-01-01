Noodle soup in Smithtown
Smithtown restaurants that serve noodle soup
Wild Ginger
69 Smithtown Boulevard, Smithtown
|House Special Ramen Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Egg,bamboo,bokchoy,in soybeans broth
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Raan Thai
203 Terry Rd, Smithtown
|L. Thai Noodle Soup
|$10.95
Pad thai noodles with bean sprouts, scallions, and cilantro in homemade soup broth with choice of meat
|Glass Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Chicken broth with sliced chicken, napa cabbage, and clear noodles topped with garlic, scallions, and cilantro
|Noodle Soup
|$13.95