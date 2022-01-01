Solon American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Solon

Burgers 2 Beer Solon image

 

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

33003 Aurora Road, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings TRADITIONAL$18.00
10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
A REAL FUNGI$13.50
Topped with smoked gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
Parmesan + Ranch + Truffle Fries$10.00
Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Solon
Fisher's American Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fisher's American Tavern

28020 Miles Rd, Solon

Avg 4.6 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$9.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
Classic Hamburger$8.99
More about Fisher's American Tavern
56 Kitchen - Solon image

 

56 Kitchen - Solon

33587 Aurora Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Love Bird$14.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of fried brussel sprouts, house aioli and mixed greens. Topped with melted swiss cheese and house-made tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
French Kiss$12.00
Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel.
*vegan available*
*gluten free available*
Double Cheeseburger Supreme$13.00
Two of our 4oz Ohio blended ground beef patties, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, sauteed onions, pickles, american cheese and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
More about 56 Kitchen - Solon
Jim's Open Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jim's Open Kitchen

33779 Aurora Rd, Solon

Avg 4.7 (576 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.95
2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast$6.75
More about Jim's Open Kitchen

