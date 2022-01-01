Solon American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Solon
Burgers 2 Beer Solon
33003 Aurora Road, Solon
|Popular items
|10 Wings TRADITIONAL
|$18.00
10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|A REAL FUNGI
|$13.50
Topped with smoked gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
|Parmesan + Ranch + Truffle Fries
|$10.00
Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fisher's American Tavern
28020 Miles Rd, Solon
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$9.99
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.99
|Classic Hamburger
|$8.99
56 Kitchen - Solon
33587 Aurora Rd, Solon
|Popular items
|Love Bird
|$14.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of fried brussel sprouts, house aioli and mixed greens. Topped with melted swiss cheese and house-made tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
|French Kiss
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel.
*vegan available*
*gluten free available*
|Double Cheeseburger Supreme
|$13.00
Two of our 4oz Ohio blended ground beef patties, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, sauteed onions, pickles, american cheese and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*