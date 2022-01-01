Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Solon

Go
Solon restaurants
Toast

Solon restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Munch - Solon

28500 Miles Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$7.50
Creamy, lemony, garlicy. yummy
More about Munch - Solon
56 Kitchen - Solon image

 

56 Kitchen - Solon

33587 Aurora Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$8.00
Traditional house-made hummus topped with salsa verde and served with house-made pita, bagel chips and fresh crudités.
*vegan*
*gluten free available*
More about 56 Kitchen - Solon

Browse other tasty dishes in Solon

Grits

Fish And Chips

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Solon to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston