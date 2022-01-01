Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Solon
/
Solon
/
Hummus
Solon restaurants that serve hummus
Munch - Solon
28500 Miles Rd, Solon
No reviews yet
Hummus
$7.50
Creamy, lemony, garlicy. yummy
More about Munch - Solon
56 Kitchen - Solon
33587 Aurora Rd, Solon
No reviews yet
Hummus
$8.00
Traditional house-made hummus topped with salsa verde and served with house-made pita, bagel chips and fresh crudités.
*vegan*
*gluten free available*
More about 56 Kitchen - Solon
