Ravioli in South Hadley

Go
South Hadley restaurants
Toast

South Hadley restaurants that serve ravioli

Johnny's Bar & Grille image

 

Johnny's Bar & Grille

23 College St, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$9.00
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Yarde Tavern South Hadley

3 Hadley Street, South Hadley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$30.00
Lilly's fresh pasta (Everette Ma.) Fresh Maine picked lobster stuffed ravioli, diced tomatoes, asparagus tips in a basil, butter sauce.
More about Yarde Tavern South Hadley

