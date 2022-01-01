Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in South Jordan

Go
South Jordan restaurants
Toast

South Jordan restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

Blue Fish Sushi Bar

11587 S District Main Dr #100, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TERIYAKI SALMON$16.00
Charbroiled fresh salmon served w/ teriyaki sauce
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri$6.00
Salmon Roll$5.00
More about Blue Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (2049 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Rangoon$6.99
Fresh salmon and cream cheese fried in a wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
GF Kids Salmon Teriyaki$8.99
includes one juice box, rice, and vegetables
Teriyaki Salad - Salmon$15.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN

1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102, South Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Salmon$16.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
More about SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN

Browse other tasty dishes in South Jordan

Gyoza

Veggie Rolls

Curry

Grilled Chicken

California Rolls

Nigiri

Cucumber Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near South Jordan to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston