Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna wraps in
South Portland
/
South Portland
/
Tuna Wraps
South Portland restaurants that serve tuna wraps
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland
Avg 3.4
(69 reviews)
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.99
mixed with celery + mayo
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1108 Broadway, South Portland
Avg 3.4
(69 reviews)
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
More about Amato's
Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
French Fries
Italian Salad
Curry Chicken
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near South Portland to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Biddeford
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Scarborough
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kennebunk
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Saco
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(505 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston