Caesar salad in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve caesar salad

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Sun Caesar Salad$4.00
The classic rendition of America’s most infamous salad, made with Romaine leaf lettuce, seasoned croutons, romano and parmesan cheeses, all tossed in our homemade creamy caesar dressing. (Anchovies added to the salad only on request).
Small Caesar Salad$5.29
The classic rendition of America’s most infamous salad, made with Romaine leaf lettuce, seasoned croutons, romano and parmesan cheeses, all tossed in our homemade creamy caesar dressing. (Anchovies added to the salad only on request).
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
The classic rendition of America’s most infamous salad, made with Romaine leaf lettuce, seasoned croutons, romano and parmesan cheeses, and grilled chicken, all tossed in our homemade creamy Caesar dressing. (Anchovies added to the salad only on request).
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lee's Hoagie House

26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN$9.75
All Caesar Salads Served with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
More about Lee's Hoagie House
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Iron Oven

1134 Street Road, Southampton

Avg 4.4 (2635 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
More about The Iron Oven

