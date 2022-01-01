Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve tacos

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$8.99
Pan-seared blackened Mahi Mahi with avocado lime slaw, jalapenos and chipotle crema.
Braised Beef Tacos$8.99
Braised beef steak topped with avocado lime slaw, pickled onions, jalapenos and chipotle creama.
Bang Thai Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Fried baby shrimp tossed in our bang thai sauce with lettuce, chopped tomatoes and pickled onions.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

102 Buck Road, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$16.00
Iceberg, Corn, Tomato, Ground Seasoned Beef, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Southwest Dressing, Served in a Taco Shell
More about Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

