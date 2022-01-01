Chicken salad in Southampton
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken tenders, crumbled bleu cheese, avocado, julienne carrots and your choice of homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Chicken Salad Hoagie
|$13.99
Famously fresh, homemade all white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, onions and oregano.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.49
The classic rendition of America’s most infamous salad, made with Romaine leaf lettuce, seasoned croutons, romano and parmesan cheeses, and grilled chicken, all tossed in our homemade creamy Caesar dressing. (Anchovies added to the salad only on request).
Lee's Hoagie House
26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.25
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.75
|CAESAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN
|$9.75
All Caesar Salads Served with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons