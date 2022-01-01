Cake in Southampton
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Crab Cake Platter
|$29.99
Two Jumbo lump crab cakes, served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
|5 High Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
Five layers of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiched with the silkiest smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant dark chocolate ganache.