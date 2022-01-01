Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sliders$11.79
Breaded chicken breast smothered with mozzarella and tomato gravy, oven toasted on mini buns. Served with French fries.
Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Light breaded, fried to a golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.99
Home-breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy, oven-baked on our French baguette.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lee's Hoagie House

26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
Takeout
WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA$19.90
Breaded Chicken Served with Homemade Sauce, Provolone, and Parmesan Cheese
1/2 CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA$9.95
Breaded Chicken Served with Homemade Sauce, Provolone, and Parmesan Cheese
More about Lee's Hoagie House
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Iron Oven

1134 Street Road, Southampton

Avg 4.4 (2635 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Stromboli$15.00
More about The Iron Oven

