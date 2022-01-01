Chicken parmesan in Southampton
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Chicken Parmigiana Sliders
|$11.79
Breaded chicken breast smothered with mozzarella and tomato gravy, oven toasted on mini buns. Served with French fries.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.99
Light breaded, fried to a golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.99
Home-breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy, oven-baked on our French baguette.
Lee's Hoagie House
26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA
|$19.90
Breaded Chicken Served with Homemade Sauce, Provolone, and Parmesan Cheese
|1/2 CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA
|$9.95
Breaded Chicken Served with Homemade Sauce, Provolone, and Parmesan Cheese