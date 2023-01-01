Chai lattes in Southborough

High quality loose leaf Masala Tea steeped and then swirled with milk of your choice and sweetened with housemade vanilla bean syrup. The end result is a richer tea experience. We suggest if you like ultra-creamy chai to ask for extra milk!

MEM TEA is based in North Cambridge, MA. MEM Tea began sourcing, importing, and distributing tea to the food service and hospitality industry, conducting thousands of tastings and trainings for cafes, restaurants, hotels, and nascent tea companies and now distributes to over 800 locations.

