Chai lattes in Southborough

Go
Southborough restaurants
Toast

Southborough restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Nan's Kitchen & Market

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.00
High quality loose leaf Masala Tea steeped and then swirled with milk of your choice and sweetened with housemade vanilla bean syrup. The end result is a richer tea experience. We suggest if you like ultra-creamy chai to ask for extra milk!
MEM TEA is based in North Cambridge, MA. MEM Tea began sourcing, importing, and distributing tea to the food service and hospitality industry, conducting thousands of tastings and trainings for cafes, restaurants, hotels, and nascent tea companies and now distributes to over 800 locations.
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market
Restaurant banner

 

NY Bagel Factory - Southborough (West Bound) - 205 Turnpike Rd

205 Turnpike Rd, Southborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$0.00
More about NY Bagel Factory - Southborough (West Bound) - 205 Turnpike Rd

