Kale salad in Southborough

Southborough restaurants
Southborough restaurants that serve kale salad

Vin Bin - Southborough - 154 Turnpike Road

154 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$9.49
organic baby kale & romaine, house caesar dressing, croutons, pecorino romano
More about Vin Bin - Southborough - 154 Turnpike Road
Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Kale Salad$28.00
A blend of dark green kale dressed in a lemon horseradish vinaigrette enhanced with shaved manchego cheese, calabrian chili, nutritional yeast, raw honey and crushed almonds.
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering

