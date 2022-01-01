Kale salad in Southborough
Southborough restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Vin Bin - Southborough - 154 Turnpike Road
Vin Bin - Southborough - 154 Turnpike Road
154 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.49
organic baby kale & romaine, house caesar dressing, croutons, pecorino romano
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Spicy Kale Salad
|$28.00
A blend of dark green kale dressed in a lemon horseradish vinaigrette enhanced with shaved manchego cheese, calabrian chili, nutritional yeast, raw honey and crushed almonds.