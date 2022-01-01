Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

1414 N HAMILTON ST, SPOKANE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • green peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Zeeks Pizza
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chopped Salad$12.00
Spring greens, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, cucumber, spiced roasted cashews, golden balsamic dressing.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

