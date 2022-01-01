Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve sliders

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill image

 

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill

6325 N. Wall, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slider Style Mini Burgers$8.00
Two hand pressed Angus beef American cheese sliders on mini brioche buns.
More about Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Tofu Sliders$16.50
2 sliders, marinated small planet tofu, mustard, pickles, slaw
Kid's Sliders$7.00
Chicken Andouille Sliders$15.00
(3) house made blend patty, gouda cheese,
lettuce, Cajun remoulade
More about Manito Tap House
Item pic

 

Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

909 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
#13 Spam Sliders$13.50
Three Spam Sliders, with gilled pineapple, Caramelized onions, Swiss Cheese, and garlic aioli, on a toasted Tuscan slider bun, served with Hawaiian BBQ chips or fries.
More about Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

