Sliders in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve sliders
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Slider Style Mini Burgers
|$8.00
Two hand pressed Angus beef American cheese sliders on mini brioche buns.
Manito Tap House
3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
|Fried Tofu Sliders
|$16.50
2 sliders, marinated small planet tofu, mustard, pickles, slaw
|Kid's Sliders
|$7.00
|Chicken Andouille Sliders
|$15.00
(3) house made blend patty, gouda cheese,
lettuce, Cajun remoulade
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
909 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane
|#13 Spam Sliders
|$13.50
Three Spam Sliders, with gilled pineapple, Caramelized onions, Swiss Cheese, and garlic aioli, on a toasted Tuscan slider bun, served with Hawaiian BBQ chips or fries.