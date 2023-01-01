Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Spring Grove
/
Spring Grove
/
Garlic Bread
Spring Grove restaurants that serve garlic bread
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$2.99
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz Cheese
$3.99
More about Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
The Grove Pub & Grill
2008 Main Street Rd., Spring Grove
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$2.00
More about The Grove Pub & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Grove
Fajitas
Pancakes
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Cake
Bleu Burgers
Chicken Fajitas
More near Spring Grove to explore
Lake Geneva
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Mchenry
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Fox Lake
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Grayslake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lake Villa
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1525 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston