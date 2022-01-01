Greek salad in Spring Grove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs image

 

Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs

2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.49
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperocchini Peppers, Greek Olives, and Crumbled Feta. Served with Our Homemade Greek Dressing on the Side
Greek Salad w/Chicken$11.49
Sliced Chix with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperochini Peppers, Greek Olives and Crumbled Feta.Served with Our Homemade Greek Dressing on the Side
Greek Salad W/ Gyro$11.49
More about Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
The Grove Pub & Grill image

 

The Grove Pub & Grill

2008 Main Street Rd., Spring Grove

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Horiatiki "Greek Village Salad"$13.00
Cucumbers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Pepperoncini, and Feta Cheese. Tossed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar (No Lettuce)
More about The Grove Pub & Grill

