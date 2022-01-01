Greek salad in Spring Grove
Spring Grove restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperocchini Peppers, Greek Olives, and Crumbled Feta. Served with Our Homemade Greek Dressing on the Side
|Greek Salad w/Chicken
|$11.49
Sliced Chix with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperochini Peppers, Greek Olives and Crumbled Feta.Served with Our Homemade Greek Dressing on the Side
|Greek Salad W/ Gyro
|$11.49