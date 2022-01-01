Avocado toast in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Herb & Beet
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Avocado Beet Toast
|$6.00
Crisp local ciabatta (3) topped with house-made beet hummus, fresh avocado and cotija cheese- drizzled with a robust balsamic reduction. OUR FAVORITE! Vegetarian.
More about CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|Avocado Toast Waffle
|$10.95
More about b.good
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
2162 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring
|Avocado Toast
|$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat