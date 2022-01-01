Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve boneless wings

Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell image

 

Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell

4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Boneless Wings$11.00
No clucking bones, just chunks or juicy chicken! Hand breaded and cooked to golden perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
10 Boneless Wings$14.00
No clucking bones, just chunks or juicy chicken! Hand breaded and cooked to golden perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Consumer pic

 

The Big Slice - Sunshine St.

1454 E Sunshine St, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings Boneless
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12 BONELESS Wings$18.00
8 BONELESS Wings$12.00
