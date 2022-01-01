Boneless wings in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield
|6 Boneless Wings
|$11.00
No clucking bones, just chunks or juicy chicken! Hand breaded and cooked to golden perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
|10 Boneless Wings
|$14.00
No clucking bones, just chunks or juicy chicken! Hand breaded and cooked to golden perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
1454 E Sunshine St, Springfield
|Wings Boneless