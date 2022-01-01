Grilled chicken in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.98
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
Harveys Starkville
406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$4.99
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
|Grilled Chicken Breast ALA
|$5.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bin 612
612 University Drive, Starkville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled chicken tenders, swiss cheese, caramelized onion and garlic aioli on a chibatta bun, served with a choice of side
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, chibatta bun.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Central Station Grill
200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville
|Chicken Tenders Lunch Grilled
|$11.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
|Chicken Tenders Dinner Grilled
|$12.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
|Grilled Chicken Club Salad
|$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.