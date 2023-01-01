Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Sterling
/
Sterling
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Sterling restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Ridgetop Coffee & Tea
21631 Ridgetop Circle Suite 100, Sterling
No reviews yet
Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll Cake (Vegan)
$4.50
More about Ridgetop Coffee & Tea
Local Provisions - Cascades Marketplace
46286 Cranston Street, Cascades
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$8.00
More about Local Provisions - Cascades Marketplace
Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling
Chicken Tenders
Muffins
Chips And Salsa
Honey Chicken
Spinach Salad
Thai Tea
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Sterling to explore
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Ashburn
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(902 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1123 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(535 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(697 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston