Samosa in Sterling

Sterling restaurants that serve samosa
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen
20921 Davenport Dr unit 127, Sterling
No reviews yet
Aloo Samosa
$3.75
Aloo Samosa 2
$3.75
Samosas
$3.65
Spiced beef or lentils filled in a triangular pastry.
More about Toosso Pakistani Kitchen
Clove
45965 Regal Plaza, Sterling
No reviews yet
Samosa Chat
$6.99
More about Clove
