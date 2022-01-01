Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Sterling

Sterling restaurants
Sterling restaurants that serve samosa

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen

20921 Davenport Dr unit 127, Sterling

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aloo Samosa$3.75
Aloo Samosa 2$3.75
Samosas$3.65
Spiced beef or lentils filled in a triangular pastry.
Clove

45965 Regal Plaza, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa Chat$6.99
