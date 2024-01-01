Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Sterling

Go
Sterling restaurants
Toast

Sterling restaurants that serve tarts

Ridgetop Coffee & Tea image

 

Ridgetop Coffee & Tea

21631 Ridgetop Circle Suite 100, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach and Feta Tart$6.05
More about Ridgetop Coffee & Tea
Item pic

 

TeaDM Street Food Corner - Sterling

46515 Harry Byrd Hwy, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Portuguese Tart$4.55
More about TeaDM Street Food Corner - Sterling

Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling

Salmon

Burritos

Fried Rice

Cookies

Naan

Garlic Bread

Cheesecake

Bruschetta

Map

More near Sterling to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (500 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1180 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (740 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (239 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston