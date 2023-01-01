Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tender salad in Strongsville

Strongsville restaurants
Strongsville restaurants that serve chicken tender salad

Italian Village

16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Salad$11.59
More about Italian Village
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle Strongsville

8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
More about The Brew Kettle Strongsville

