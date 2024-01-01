Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Suffolk

Go
Suffolk restaurants
Toast

Suffolk restaurants that serve tacos

Decent People Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Decent People Taproom

5140 River Club Dr., Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BYO TACOS$0.00
grilled or blackened protein; white cheddar, pico, lettuce, baja; tortilla chips & salsa
More about Decent People Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Plaza Azteca Suffolk

1467 North Main Street, Suffolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Taco Fiesta Salad$16.99
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo
Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
More about Plaza Azteca Suffolk

Browse other tasty dishes in Suffolk

Salmon

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Cheese Fries

Tiramisu

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Map

More near Suffolk to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (22 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (918 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston