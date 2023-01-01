Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Sugar Land

Go
Sugar Land restaurants
Toast

Sugar Land restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land

403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Sugar Land

Yellow Curry

Carbonara

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Parmesan

Italian Sandwiches

Mango Sticky Rice

Tiramisu

Pork Dumplings

Map

More near Sugar Land to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston