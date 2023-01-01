Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land

403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land

Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

Takeout
Family Fettuccine Alfredo - Half Tray$109.95
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in
Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano
cream sauce with a tray of house salad and garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
