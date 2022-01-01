Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Summit

Summit restaurants
Summit restaurants that serve pies

Personal Pot Pie (Serves 1) image

 

Summit House Restaurant & Bar

395 Springfield Avenue, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Personal Pot Pie (Serves 1)$15.00
Guinness braised beef, carrots, celery, onion, thyme, rosemary, house-made flaky pie crust
More about Summit House Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit

33 Union Place, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pie In The Sky Crepe$9.99
No diamonds just - Fresh organic baked pear, toasted almond then
drizzled with caramel.
Apple Pie Crepe$9.99
Like a pie but now in a Crepe- Apple, cinnamon, crisp granola and drizzled with a little bit of Honey.
More about Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit

