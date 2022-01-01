Tacos in Summit
Tito's Burritos & Wings
356 Springfield Ave, Summit
|Tito Chickito Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|Tito's Famous Fish Taco
|$5.50
Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|The Lowboy Beef Taco
|$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
BarBacoa
10 Maple St, Summit
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
Slow smoked and shredded pork served with salsa verde, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)
|Pollo Tinga Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled and marinated chicken served with salsa verde, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)
|Camarones Tacos
|$15.00
Marinated shrimp a la plancha (seared) served with pineapple jalapeno salsa, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)