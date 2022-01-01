Tacos in Summit

Summit restaurants that serve tacos

Tito Chickito Chicken Taco image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tito's Burritos & Wings

356 Springfield Ave, Summit

Avg 4.7 (13355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tito Chickito Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Tito's Famous Fish Taco$5.50
Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Lowboy Beef Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ

BarBacoa

10 Maple St, Summit

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
Slow smoked and shredded pork served with salsa verde, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)
Pollo Tinga Tacos$14.00
Grilled and marinated chicken served with salsa verde, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)
Camarones Tacos$15.00
Marinated shrimp a la plancha (seared) served with pineapple jalapeno salsa, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)
More about BarBacoa

