Chicken sandwiches in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS
Meyhouse
133 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
Avg 4.5
(401 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$24.00
More about Meyhouse
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Gumba's Italian Restaurant
176 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
Avg 4.6
(2359 reviews)
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich with Marinara
$13.00
More about Gumba's Italian Restaurant
