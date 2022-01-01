Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SALADS

Meyhouse

133 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.5 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$24.00
More about Meyhouse
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Gumba's Italian Restaurant

176 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich with Marinara$13.00
More about Gumba's Italian Restaurant

