Tacos in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve tacos
Metro City - Murphy Ave
151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
|Street Tacos Four
|$14.00
ChoicCarnitas | Smoked Brisket | Shrimp | Cod Topped with cabbage slaw, onion strings and sliced jalapeno.
Mayan Kitchen
139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
|Steak Taco
|$6.95
Beef, salsa verde, red pickled onions, micro cilantro.
|Cochinita Pibil Taco
|$5.95
Traditional Yucatan style pork, pickled onions, salsa verde, micro cilantro
|Salmon Taco
|$7.95
Salmon, coleslaw, dried cranberries, Chipotle sauce, micro cilantro