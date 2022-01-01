Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale restaurants
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve tacos

Metro City - Murphy Ave

151 South Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

Street Tacos Four$14.00
ChoicCarnitas | Smoked Brisket | Shrimp | Cod Topped with cabbage slaw, onion strings and sliced jalapeno.
Mayan Kitchen

139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale

Steak Taco$6.95
Beef, salsa verde, red pickled onions, micro cilantro.
Cochinita Pibil Taco$5.95
Traditional Yucatan style pork, pickled onions, salsa verde, micro cilantro
Salmon Taco$7.95
Salmon, coleslaw, dried cranberries, Chipotle sauce, micro cilantro
