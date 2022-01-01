Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Sunnyvale
/
Sunnyvale
/
Scallops
Sunnyvale restaurants that serve scallops
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Gumba's Italian Restaurant
176 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
Avg 4.6
(2359 reviews)
Fried 1/2Prawns & 1/2 Scallops
$24.00
More about Gumba's Italian Restaurant
Mayan Kitchen
139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale
No reviews yet
Vegan Scallop Paella
$24.95
More about Mayan Kitchen
