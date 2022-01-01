Chicken tenders in Swedesboro

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine image

 

Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine

1427 Kings Hwy, Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips & Fries$6.00
More about Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine
Main pic

 

Mexiquila

525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.00
fried chicken strips + french fries + kid Rita's Italian Ice
More about Mexiquila

