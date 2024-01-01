Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Sycamore

Sycamore restaurants
Sycamore restaurants that serve chai tea

Coroco Coffee Roasters - Sycamore - 224 South California Street

224 South California Street, Sycamore

Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Full moon Maya chai tea, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore

219 W State Street, Sycamore

Chai Tea$0.00
Made in conjunction with Jo Snow Syrups, our Two Brothers Chai Concentrate is made with our Assam tea plus eight varieties of freshly ground spices to make this chai pop. Not too sweet yet not too spicy.
