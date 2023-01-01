Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Takoma Park
/
Takoma Park
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Takoma Park restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
SOKO - 7306 Carroll Ave
7306 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park
No reviews yet
Egg Salad
$12.00
Ciabatta / wasabi / lettuce / red onion dill aioli
More about SOKO - 7306 Carroll Ave
Koma Cafe
8006 Flower Ave, Takoma Park
No reviews yet
Egg Salad
$13.00
mayo / lettuce / tomato / fried shallots
More about Koma Cafe
