Egg salad sandwiches in Takoma Park

Takoma Park restaurants
Takoma Park restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

SOKO - 7306 Carroll Ave

7306 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park

Egg Salad$12.00
Ciabatta / wasabi / lettuce / red onion dill aioli
Koma Cafe

8006 Flower Ave, Takoma Park

Egg Salad$13.00
mayo / lettuce / tomato / fried shallots
