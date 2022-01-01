Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in International

Go
International restaurants
Toast

International restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Southern Hot Chicken Sandwich$5.29
Features a special breading made with cornflakes for an extra crunch and our special pickle brine adds a nice salinity. Served on a potato bun with chipotle ranch dressing and topped with bread and butter pickles.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.29
NAE grilled to perfection chicken breast
Chicken Tender Sandwich$5.59
Served on texas toast with BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Chicken breast, portabella mushroom, feta bruschetta and provolone cheese, on a French loaf with garlic herb mayo
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

Browse other tasty dishes in International

Chicken Tenders

Bread Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near International to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston