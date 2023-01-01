Tacos in Tarrytown
Tarrytown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Grass Roots Kitchen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grass Roots Kitchen
124 Wildey Street, Tarrytown
|BBQ Jackfruit Tacos
|$12.00
Order of two tacos:
Grilled BBQ jackfruit, black beans, pickled cabbage, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, on gf corn tortilla with vegan crema & vegan sour cream
(V, GF, CN)
More about The Taco Club - 31 Beekman Avenue
The Taco Club - 31 Beekman Avenue
31 Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow
|Club Beef Tacos
|$10.75
Hard shell tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$10.75
Grilled chicken, salsa verde, onions, avocado, garnished with cilantro and radish
|Chorizo Tacos
|$10.75
Chorizo Sausage, Tomatillo hot sauce. Garnished with cilantro & radish