Tacos in Tarrytown

Tarrytown restaurants
Tarrytown restaurants that serve tacos

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grass Roots Kitchen

124 Wildey Street, Tarrytown

Avg 4.8 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Jackfruit Tacos$12.00
Order of two tacos:
Grilled BBQ jackfruit, black beans, pickled cabbage, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, on gf corn tortilla with vegan crema & vegan sour cream
(V, GF, CN)
More about Grass Roots Kitchen
The Taco Club - 31 Beekman Avenue

31 Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Beef Tacos$10.75
Hard shell tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.75
Grilled chicken, salsa verde, onions, avocado, garnished with cilantro and radish
Chorizo Tacos$10.75
Chorizo Sausage, Tomatillo hot sauce. Garnished with cilantro & radish
More about The Taco Club - 31 Beekman Avenue

