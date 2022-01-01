Tacos in Taylor
Taylor restaurants that serve tacos
Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor - 113 West 2nd Street
113 West 2nd Street, Taylor
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
50/50 Tortillas, slaw, salsa verde, pepitas, queso fresco
MasFajitas-Taylor
1905 N Main Street, Taylor
|Taco Dinner
|$9.99
Soft or crispy shell with lettuce, tomato, and cheese and your choice or ground beef or shredded chicken. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
|Carnitas Tacos
|$10.99
Served on corn tortillas with pico de gallo and charro beans.
|Beef Taco Al Carbon
|$11.99
Two tacos rolled with our chargrilled fajita meat. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*