Nachos in Teaneck

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|Ahi nachos
|$10.95
ahi tuna cilantro, scallions, bell peppers, ginger soy, served with with crispy “home made” nacho chips
Mi Rancho - Teaneck
299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|Nachos Grande
|$11.00
homemade chips smothered with pinto beans, cheese, and jalapeños