Bisque in Tempe

Tempe restaurants that serve bisque
d'lite Healthy On The Go
125 E Southern Ave #101, Tempe
No reviews yet
Portabello Bisque
$3.50
More about d'lite Healthy On The Go
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Dilly's Deli
3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe
Avg 4.6
(3399 reviews)
Tomato Bisque
$6.29
Creamy, medium thick broth with chunks of stewed tomatoes.
More about Dilly's Deli
