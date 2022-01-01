Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$8.95
Chile Relleno Chimichanga$13.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$7.95
Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with white cheese surrounded by fluffy whipped egg batter, deep fried, then baked in Rosita's own Green Sauce
Chile Relleno Platter$15.95
Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with white cheese surrounded by fluffy whipped egg batter, deep fried, then baked in Rosita's own Green Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and a flour tortilla.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

