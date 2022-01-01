Chile relleno in Tempe
La Casa de Juana
1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe
|Chile Relleno
|$8.95
|Chile Relleno Chimichanga
|$13.95
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|Chile Relleno
|$7.95
Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with white cheese surrounded by fluffy whipped egg batter, deep fried, then baked in Rosita's own Green Sauce
|Chile Relleno Platter
|$15.95
Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with white cheese surrounded by fluffy whipped egg batter, deep fried, then baked in Rosita's own Green Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and a flour tortilla.