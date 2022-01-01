Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Item pic

 

Experiment at JRB

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Popper Croissant$4.75
More about Experiment at JRB
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Daily Jam

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jalapeno Popper Toast$10.50
Thick rustic toast topped with cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño slices, crumbled bacon, and cilantro
More about Daily Jam

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pretzels

Shrimp Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston