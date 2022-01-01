Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Tempe
/
Tempe
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Tempe restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Experiment at JRB
1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Popper Croissant
$4.75
More about Experiment at JRB
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
Avg 4.3
(1329 reviews)
Jalapeno Popper Toast
$10.50
Thick rustic toast topped with cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño slices, crumbled bacon, and cilantro
More about Daily Jam
