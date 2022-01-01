Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Experiment Coffee and Pastry

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$10.00
Fried shrimp, remoulade, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle
More about Experiment Coffee and Pastry
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy $10.95$10.95
We start with a toasted hoagie roll and pile it high with crispy Cajun shrimp, shredded Romaine, sliced tomato, crunchy dill spears, pickled cherry peppers and homemade spicy remoulade.
Includes antipasto salad and ciabatta bread
More about RigaTony's

