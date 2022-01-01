Po boy in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve po boy
Experiment Coffee and Pastry
1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$10.00
Fried shrimp, remoulade, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Shrimp Po'Boy $10.95
|$10.95
We start with a toasted hoagie roll and pile it high with crispy Cajun shrimp, shredded Romaine, sliced tomato, crunchy dill spears, pickled cherry peppers and homemade spicy remoulade.
Includes antipasto salad and ciabatta bread