Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken caesar wraps in
Tenafly
/
Tenafly
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Tenafly restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave
38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.00
More about TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tenafly Classic Diner
16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly
Avg 4.4
(3009 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar, Chips & Salsa
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Tenafly
Bruschetta
Cheeseburgers
Crispy Chicken
Veggie Tacos
Arugula Salad
Kebabs
Spaghetti
Calamari
More near Tenafly to explore
Bronx
Avg 4.3
(67 restaurants)
Yonkers
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Teaneck
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fort Lee
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston