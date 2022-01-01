Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Tenafly

Go
Tenafly restaurants
Toast

Tenafly restaurants that serve cookies

Banner pic

 

Mel's Butcher Box

10 W Railroad Avenue, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.99
More about Mel's Butcher Box
Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies And Cream Shake$7.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Tenafly

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sliders

Crispy Chicken

Molten Chocolate Cake

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Spaghetti

Map

More near Tenafly to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston